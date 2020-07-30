Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The United Kingdom extended COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from seven and said it will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, as an analysis from Britain's statistics office showed it suffered the highest rate of excess deaths in a comparison of 21 European countries * Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 615 new infections.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:04 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spikes in infections in Asia have dispelled any notion the region may be over the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with Australia, India and Hong Kong reporting record daily cases, Vietnam testing thousands and North Korea urging vigilance. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* The European Union has warned member states of the risk of shortages of syringes, wipes and protective gear needed for potential mass vaccinations and urged them to consider joint procurement, according to an EU document. * The United Kingdom extended COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from seven and said it will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, as an analysis from Britain's statistics office showed it suffered the highest rate of excess deaths in a comparison of 21 European countries

* Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 615 new infections. * Governments have the right to restrict protests on public health grounds, within reason, the U.N. Human Rights Committee said, as Black Lives Matter and other demonstrations clash with coronavirus outbreaks around the world.

AMERICAS * Top officials from President Donald Trump's administration planned more talks with congressional Republicans and Democrats, despite flagging hopes of reaching an agreement to extend coronavirus aid before a Friday deadline.

* The Costa Rican government will begin an economic reopening on Saturday in a bid to reverse a sharp slowdown. * Brazil's coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the world's second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan is bracing for a surge in infections after new daily cases exceeded 1,000 for the first time.

* India reported more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time, driven by a surge in infections in rural areas at a time when the government is further easing curbs on movement and commerce. * Hong Kong reported 149 new cases, a daily record, with authorities warning the global financial hub faces a critical period.

* Australia recorded its deadliest day with 14 deaths and more than 700 new infections, mainly in Victoria state. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of infections in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV. * Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country from Saturday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson kicked off U.S. human safety trials for its COVID-19 vaccine after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose.

* Britain's AstraZeneca said that good data was coming in so far on its vaccine for COVID-19, already in large-scale human trials and widely seen as the front-runner in the race for a shot against the coronavirus. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global shares fell as the Federal Reserve's pledge to use all its tools to support the U.S. economy failed to reassure investors uneasy about a stalemate on fiscal support and rising coronavirus cases. * The U.S. economy likely shrank at its steepest pace since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the pandemic destroyed consumer and business spending, potentially wiping out more than five years of growth.

* The German economy contracted at its sharpest rate on record in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment and exports all collapsed, wiping out nearly 10 years of growth. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Subhranshu Sahu)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott and 1mg Bring Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Closer to Indian Homes

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India In a move to expand access and empower Indian patients to take charge of their health, Abbott and leading online pharmacy and healthcare platform, 1mg today announced their collaborati...

Pak court forms 2-member bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday constituted a two-member bench to hear a review petition filed by the Pakistan government in the case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to the Pakistani media. The bench comprisin...

John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place for many of those who helped to shape civil rights history. The arc of Lewis legacy of activism will once aga...

UL Issues First Safety Mark for Hyperbaric Chambers in India

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India UL, a global safety science company, announced that Tekna Manufacturing Private Limited Tekna has earned the UL Mark for its hyperbaric chambers. The hyperbaric chambers cater to user...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020