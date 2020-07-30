Spikes in infections in Asia have dispelled any notion the region may be over the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with Australia, India and Hong Kong reporting record daily cases, Vietnam testing thousands and North Korea urging vigilance. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* The European Union has warned member states of the risk of shortages of syringes, wipes and protective gear needed for potential mass vaccinations and urged them to consider joint procurement, according to an EU document. * The United Kingdom extended COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from seven and said it will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, as an analysis from Britain's statistics office showed it suffered the highest rate of excess deaths in a comparison of 21 European countries

* Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 615 new infections. * Governments have the right to restrict protests on public health grounds, within reason, the U.N. Human Rights Committee said, as Black Lives Matter and other demonstrations clash with coronavirus outbreaks around the world.

AMERICAS * Top officials from President Donald Trump's administration planned more talks with congressional Republicans and Democrats, despite flagging hopes of reaching an agreement to extend coronavirus aid before a Friday deadline.

* The Costa Rican government will begin an economic reopening on Saturday in a bid to reverse a sharp slowdown. * Brazil's coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the world's second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan is bracing for a surge in infections after new daily cases exceeded 1,000 for the first time.

* India reported more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time, driven by a surge in infections in rural areas at a time when the government is further easing curbs on movement and commerce. * Hong Kong reported 149 new cases, a daily record, with authorities warning the global financial hub faces a critical period.

* Australia recorded its deadliest day with 14 deaths and more than 700 new infections, mainly in Victoria state. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of infections in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV. * Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country from Saturday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson kicked off U.S. human safety trials for its COVID-19 vaccine after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose.

* Britain's AstraZeneca said that good data was coming in so far on its vaccine for COVID-19, already in large-scale human trials and widely seen as the front-runner in the race for a shot against the coronavirus. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global shares fell as the Federal Reserve's pledge to use all its tools to support the U.S. economy failed to reassure investors uneasy about a stalemate on fiscal support and rising coronavirus cases. * The U.S. economy likely shrank at its steepest pace since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the pandemic destroyed consumer and business spending, potentially wiping out more than five years of growth.

* The German economy contracted at its sharpest rate on record in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment and exports all collapsed, wiping out nearly 10 years of growth. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Subhranshu Sahu)