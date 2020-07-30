Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Six Nations to resume in October as World Rugby approves new calendar

The remaining rounds of the Six Nations Championship will be played on Oct. 24 and 31 after World Rugby approved dates for the temporary 2020 COVID-19 calendar on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:28 IST
Rugby-Six Nations to resume in October as World Rugby approves new calendar

The remaining rounds of the Six Nations Championship will be played on Oct. 24 and 31 after World Rugby approved dates for the temporary 2020 COVID-19 calendar on Thursday. The World Rugby Council approved an adjustment to allow the release of players for new international windows after the pandemic forced the sport's suspension in March.

The Council approved the release of players for the window between Oct. 24 and the first weekend of December. The final rounds of the men's and women's Six Nations will be followed by a rest weekend on Nov. 7 and then four consecutive rounds of international matches, World Rugby said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/news/577475/international-rugby-set-to-resume-in-october-as-world-rugby-council-approves-temporary-2020-covid-19-calendar.

This year's Six Nations saw four matches postponed due to the pandemic.7 England are top of the standings with 13 points, ahead of France on points difference. All teams have one left game to play apart from Ireland, which have two.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt sets up 4 panels to inspect hospitals reporting higher COVID-19 deaths

The Delhi government Thursday set up four committees, comprising medical specialists, who will inspect hospitals in the city from where a large percentage of COVID-19 fatalities are still being reported, according to an order. The order iss...

Abbott and 1mg Bring Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Closer to Indian Homes

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India In a move to expand access and empower Indian patients to take charge of their health, Abbott and leading online pharmacy and healthcare platform, 1mg today announced their collaborati...

Pak court forms 2-member bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday constituted a two-member bench to hear a review petition filed by the Pakistan government in the case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to the Pakistani media. The bench comprisin...

John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place for many of those who helped to shape civil rights history. The arc of Lewis legacy of activism will once aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020