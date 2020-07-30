Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public servants contracting COVID-19 in KZN increasing at alarming rate

According to the provincial government, 3 933 public servants have reported positive cases, while 59 have died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:25 IST
Public servants contracting COVID-19 in KZN increasing at alarming rate
The announcement was made during the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) of KwaZulu-Natal chaired by Premier Sihle Zikalala in a virtual ordinary meeting on Wednesday. Image Credit: Image: Twitter (@WHOAFRO)

The number of public servants contracting COVID-19 in KwaZulu-Natal is increasing at an alarming rate as the province prepares for a peak in infections.

According to the provincial government, 3 933 public servants have reported positive cases, while 59 have died.

The announcement was made during the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) of KwaZulu-Natal chaired by Premier Sihle Zikalala in a virtual ordinary meeting on Wednesday.

The PEC was reflecting on an array of issues including the scourge of COVID-19 in the province that has already claimed 712 lives in the province as of Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal is the fourth-affected province in the country with 71 240 infections to date and the numbers continue to grow.

"While public servants are members of society and are also impacted by every situation within the community, the executive council believes that the health and wellbeing of public servants are vital as they form the first line of support in the fight against COVID-19," Zikalala said.

The Premier also extended condolences to all the families of those who have passed away.

He further called on all members of society to not tire in washing their hands with soap, sanitising, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and wearing masks.

"Government will continue to implement measures that will ensure that employees are not exposed to contracting the virus within the workplace," he added.

The PEC has also condemned the ongoing violence linked to the Ndwedwe and District Taxi Association have occurred in recent months where six murders were reported including two commuters and 17 attempted murder incidents.

"The executive council directed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mr Bheki Ntuli and the South African Police Service to act decisively and drastically to ensure that innocent lives are protected, especially commuters who continue to bear the brunt of taxi violence."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian opposition candidate denies her husband linked to alleged Russian mercenary plot

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Thursday that neither she nor Syarhei, her jailed husband, had anything to do with an alleged Russian mercenary plot to destabilise Belarus. Tikhanouskaya issued th...

DU’s responsibility to provide writers to visually impaired students for online exams: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday made it clear that it is the responsibility of Delhi University to make available writers for visually impaired students or else the process of online Open Book Examinations OBE for final year undergraduate cou...

Motor racing-Russell happy for old rivals Norris and Albon to succeed

George Russell says he is happy to see old rivals Lando Norris and Alex Albon shine in Formula One this season, even as he struggles to score, because their success adds to his own lustre.Russell has yet to open his tally after 24 grands pr...

1,093 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1.34 lakh; death toll 3,936

Delhi recorded 1,093 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to over 1.34 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 3,936, authorities said. Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020