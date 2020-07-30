Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapid antigen tests begin in Kolkata, 10 test positive for COVID-19 in KMC ward

Ten swab samples can be examined at one go, and the results will be available in a matter of 30 minutes, the officials had said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:03 IST
Rapid antigen tests begin in Kolkata, 10 test positive for COVID-19 in KMC ward
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata's Chetla area in rapid antigen test, which was conducted for the first time in the metropolis on Thursday, a senior official said. State minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) administrative board chairman Firhad Hakim introduced the service in ward no 82 of Chetla area in south Kolkata, where a total of 50 people underwent the test, he said.

The reports of those who have contracted the disease were sent to the health department, the official said. "This will be of great help in combating the disease in a speedy manner," Hakim, who also checked the oxygen level of a few locals with the help of an oximeter, said.

KMC officials had said on Wednesday that rapid antigen tests will be conducted in all 16 boroughs of the civic body. Ten swab samples can be examined at one go, and the results will be available in a matter of 30 minutes, the officials had said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC refuses to extend US citizen's stay who 'felt safer in India' amid pandemic

The Kerala High Court on Thursday refused to grant the extension for the stay of a 74-year-old US citizen, Johnny Paul Pierce, who had earlier said that he felt safer to remain in India than in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

Jio's Q1 net profit zooms nearly 183 pc to Rs 2,520 cr

Reliance Jio on Thursday posted nearly 183 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 2,520 crore for the June quarter. The net profit stood at Rs 891 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.Jios operating revenue for the Q1 FY21 grew 3...

Swiss launch criminal probe of FIFA boss Infantino

Criminal proceedings have been opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino by a special prosecutor looking into dealings between the head of the global soccer body and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, Swiss authorities said on Thur...

Belarusian opposition candidate denies her husband linked to alleged Russian mercenary plot

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Thursday that neither she nor Syarhei, her jailed husband, had anything to do with an alleged Russian mercenary plot to destabilise Belarus. Tikhanouskaya issued th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020