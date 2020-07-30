Over 10 lakh tests conducted in Delhi so far, nearly half of it in July

Delhi has conducted over 10 lakh coronavirus tests so far, nearly half of which were done in the last 30 days, data shows. According to a health department bulletin on Thursday, 10,13,694 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far -- accounting for 53,352 tests per million population.

Last month saw the daily coronavirus figures touching the range of 2,000-3,000. With the situation deteriorating, Delhi ramped up testing. According to the data, July saw 3.82 lakh rapid antigen tests. The number of rapid antigen tests being conducted on a daily basis is more than double of RT-PCR tests.

Experts feel the rapid antigen test has changed the script for the national capital due to its affordability, quicker result and its ability to serve as a fast diagnostic tool. Delhi started conducting rapid antigen tests on June 18.

Delhi has 56 labs -- 22 government and 34 private -- which are carrying out RT-PCR tests to detect COVID-19. The coronavirus tally in Delhi went past 1.34 lakh and the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,936 on Thursday..