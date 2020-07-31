Left Menu
Development News Edition

With mandatory masks, Ontario aims to reopen public schools in September

Ontario plans to reopen all its publicly funded schools in September, with elementary-age students returning to classrooms on a full-time basis and class sizes at some secondary schools limited to about 15 students who will attend on alternate days, the Canadian province announced on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 01:54 IST
With mandatory masks, Ontario aims to reopen public schools in September
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Ontario plans to reopen all its publicly funded schools in September, with elementary-age students returning to classrooms on a full-time basis and class sizes at some secondary schools limited to about 15 students who will attend on alternate days, the Canadian province announced on Thursday. Ontario closed its schools in mid-March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The question of how to safely reopen schools has been closely watched in the province, the most populous in Canada and home to some 2 million students.

Students in grade 4 and up must wear masks at all times, although some exceptions can be made at the discretion of schools and their boards. Ontario's government said school boards must prepare to offer online learning for parents who choose not to send their children back to school.

"I want parents to know this plan was developed by the top health experts in Ontario," Premier Doug Ford said at a press briefing. Students in kindergarten through grade 8 will be in classrooms full-time, staying with the same "cohorted" class all day and with one teacher, where possible. Those enrolled in grades 9 to 12 in 24 school districts designated by the province will attend in class sizes of 15 students, coming in on alternate days.

Secondary schools in the other 48 school boards, which typically have smaller enrollment numbers, according to government documents, can allow students in to attend class full-time, although they are encouraged to arrange timetables to emphasize cohorting where possible. The province will spend C$309 million ($230 million) to boost staffing and personal protective equipment, among other measures.

Four major unions in Ontario representing 200,000 teachers and education workers issued a joint statement opposing the plan, saying it does not provide enough money to adequately protect educators and students. "This plan is an insult to every student, every parent and every educator in the province of Ontario," said Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation.

Ontario is so far the only province in Canada to make masks mandatory for students. In British Columbia, schools will reopen in September with "learning groups" of 60 staff and students maximum in elementary schools and 120 maximum in secondary schools, among other measures.

Ontario as of Wednesday reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, for a total of 39,075 cases. The province recorded three more deaths, bringing its total death toll to 2,772. ($1 = 1.3416 Canadian dollars)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors

Tourists or locals visiting a cave in north-central Mexico could endanger what is purported to be some of the earliest evidence of human presence in North America, archaeological authorities said Thursday. Mexicos National Institute of Anth...

UPDATE 1-As U.S. police struggle to hire, next-generation cops seek more humane approach

Stephanie Robinson, 23, a rookie Black police officer on Detroits West Side, has been challenged by Black residents about her loyalty while on patrol since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer. Theyre saying, A...

Florida pair arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order

Jose Freire Interian was walking his dog near his Key West home when a neighbour began recording him on her cellphone. Hours later, police came knocking on his door with an arrest warrant and whisked Freire and his wife to the county jail. ...

Obama takes aim at Trump in fiery eulogy for Civil Rights icon John Lewis

In a fiery eulogy for longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020