Senegal surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases after 145 tested positive

Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action has announced that the country has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases on July 29 after 145 new cases were confirmed, according to a news report by News Ghana.

During the daily briefing of the epidemic situation in Senegal, the health ministry's spokesperson Dr. Mamadou Ndiaye said that after testing 1,547 samples in the past 24 hours, 145 came back positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 10,106 in the country.

communiqué 151 Du 30 Juill. - 1547 Tests - 145 Nouveaux cas- 116 Cas contacts- 29 cas communautaires - 70 Guéris - 48 Cas graves- 04 nouveaux décèsA ce jour 10106 cas ont été déclarés positifs dont 6725 guéris,204 décédés,3176 sous traitement #cov19sn pic.twitter.com/ebDcXSnKBb — Ministère de la Santé et de l'Action Sociale SEN (@MinisteredelaS1) July 30, 2020

They were 116 follow-up contact cases and 29 community transmission ones, Ndiaye precise.

Seventy patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers during the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,725 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Senegal.

The death toll related to COVID-19 rose to 204 with four additional deaths recorded by the health authorities in the past 24 hours.

Senegal lifted the state of emergency and curfew on June 30, and the epidemic situation start worsening since.

Between July 1 and July 30, the country has reported a total of 3,313 new cases, representing approximately 33 percent of the total number of confirmed cases. A total of 92 deaths were also reported during the same period, 45 percent of the death toll.

With the traditional Tabaski celebration coming on July 31, the Senegalese health ministry called on the population to strictly respect the preventive measures in order not to have another wave of an epidemic after the festival.