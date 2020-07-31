Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegal surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases after 145 tested positive

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:14 IST
Senegal surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases after 145 tested positive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action has announced that the country has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases on July 29 after 145 new cases were confirmed, according to a news report by News Ghana.

During the daily briefing of the epidemic situation in Senegal, the health ministry's spokesperson Dr. Mamadou Ndiaye said that after testing 1,547 samples in the past 24 hours, 145 came back positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 10,106 in the country.

They were 116 follow-up contact cases and 29 community transmission ones, Ndiaye precise.

Seventy patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers during the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,725 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Senegal.

The death toll related to COVID-19 rose to 204 with four additional deaths recorded by the health authorities in the past 24 hours.

Senegal lifted the state of emergency and curfew on June 30, and the epidemic situation start worsening since.

Between July 1 and July 30, the country has reported a total of 3,313 new cases, representing approximately 33 percent of the total number of confirmed cases. A total of 92 deaths were also reported during the same period, 45 percent of the death toll.

With the traditional Tabaski celebration coming on July 31, the Senegalese health ministry called on the population to strictly respect the preventive measures in order not to have another wave of an epidemic after the festival.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing. Infections jump...

Rugby-Wallabies lock Simmons to leave Waratahs, linked with Irish

Wallabies test centurion Rob Simmons has confirmed he will leave the New South Wales Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU competition to take a deal overseas. Simmons has been linked with a move to English Premiership club London Irish...

Mets' Porcello looks to bounce back vs. Braves

The Atlanta Braves look to continue building momentum while the visiting New York Mets will try to stop a brief slide when the division rivals meet again Friday. The four-game series will mark the second time the National League East foes h...

Air pollution does not respect borders, regional cooperation required: Experts

Underlining that air pollution does not respect borders be it cities, states or countries, experts from various South Asian countries have called for regional cooperation with the data creating models to improve the air qualities. A webinar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020