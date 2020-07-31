Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:14 IST
Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong reported 121 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 118 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to battle a third wave of the virus which has seen a resurgence this month.

The Chinese territory reported a daily record of 149 new cases on Thursday. Since late January, over 3,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 27 of whom have died.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani dashed hopes Friday for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400 Taliban prisoners whose release is a prerequisite to start talks, will remain jailed. The announcement frustrate...

Mayawati bats for invitation to Dalit spiritual leader for Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured&#160;that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constituti...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

COVID-19: UK announces stricter lockdown rules for England ahead of Eid

Millions of households in north England, including those in Manchester, Bradford and Leicester cities, face stricter lockdown rules than the rest of the UK from Friday amidst a feared spike and second wave of COVID-19 cases. The rules inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020