Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay highReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:14 IST
Hong Kong reported 121 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 118 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to battle a third wave of the virus which has seen a resurgence this month.
The Chinese territory reported a daily record of 149 new cases on Thursday. Since late January, over 3,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 27 of whom have died.