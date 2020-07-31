Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany puts three virus-hit Spanish regions on the high-risk list

From next week, Germany plans to make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas in order to slow the spread of infections. The decision comes after Britain reimposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving from Spain and could deal a further blow to Spain's economy, which depends on tourism for 12.3% of its economic output.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:05 IST
Germany puts three virus-hit Spanish regions on the high-risk list
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany will force people returning from three Spanish regions, including Catalonia - home to Barcelona - to go into quarantine or take a coronavirus test, in the latest blow to Europe's travel industry after months of lockdown. With virus numbers ticking up in Germany, fears have grown that tourists returning from destinations experiencing a surge in new cases, like Spain, could sow the seeds of a second wave.

Germany reported 870 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 208,698 while 9,141 deaths have been recorded. The Robert Koch Institute put Catalonia, Aragon, and Navarre in northern Spain on its list of places designated high-risk for coronavirus on Friday.

People returning from high-risk areas must go into quarantine for two weeks unless they can present a negative coronavirus test not older than 48 hours or are willing to take a test at an airport. From next week, Germany plans to make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas in order to slow the spread of infections.

The decision comes after Britain reimposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving from Spain and could deal a further blow to Spain's economy, which depends on tourism for 12.3% of its economic output. Last week, Norway said it would re-impose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain, while France advised people not to travel to Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: Family of deceased COVID patient beats up ambulance driver

An ambulance driver was thrashed by the family members of a 75-year-old COVID-19 patient who passed away on his way to the hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. The incident happened after the patient died in the ambulance while waiting in fro...

Sebi relaxes upfront margin framework

In a relief to brokers and traders, markets regulator Sebi on Friday said penalty for short-collection will not be applicable if trading members collect at least 20 per cent upfront margin from the client. The decision has been taken after ...

INSIGHT -'No tourist, no dollar': Pandemic decimates livelihoods of Kenya's Maasai

For more than 50 years, Lohman Letolo, 70, has peddled her colorful beaded necklaces and bracelets to safari-goers at the entrance gates to Kenyas Maasai Mara National Reserve.As the annual Great Migration of millions of wildebeest, zebras,...

Former Bengal MLA quits BJP, returns to TMC

Within a little more than a year of switching over to the BJP, Biplab Mitra, a prominent leader of North Bengal, returned to the Trinamool Congress on Friday. Mitra, a former Trinamool Congress MLA from Harirampur in South Dinajpur district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020