Romania's new coronavirus cases surpass 50,000- government
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:40 IST
The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by 1,295 new cases on the day taking the cumulative total to 50,886 cases, the government said on Friday, as the country is under a state of alert that is due to end in two weeks. Since Romania's outbreak came to light on Feb. 26, 2,343 people have died and 27,007 recovered, it said.
President Klaus Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown in March to help rein in the spread and then replaced the state of emergency with a softer state of alert mode. The opposition Social Democrats hope to topple the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence by the end of next month, blaming it for poor handling of the outbreak.
About a third of Romania's cases have been concentrated in four areas: the capital Bucharest, the northern town of Suceava, Transylvania's medieval city of Brasov and the county of Arges.
