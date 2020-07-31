Left Menu
Development News Edition

German restaurants object after police use COVID data for crime-fighting

Drinkers and diners have to provide a name and a telephone number to allow them to be traced if someone who is found to have the virus was present at the same time. But the DPA news agency has cited several police stations as saying that they had used that data to find witnesses to help solve crimes.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:00 IST
German restaurants object after police use COVID data for crime-fighting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German restaurants and bars and their customers are expressing concern at reports that the contact data that guests must supply as part of coronavirus prevention rules has been used for police investigations. Drinkers and diners have to provide a name and a telephone number to allow them to be traced if someone who is found to have the virus was present at the same time.

But the DPA news agency has cited several police stations as saying that they had used that data to find witnesses to help solve crimes. Germany owes some of the toughest privacy laws in the world to its determination to banish the spectre of the mass surveillance systems once used by the Nazis or the East German secret police, the Stasi.

"I work at a bank," Dirk Apel, eating at a restaurant in Bonn, told Reuters TV on Friday. "Over there, private data is a huge issue. Every little thing like a birthday is watched so that no one else can find it out - the 'need-to-know' basis. And I think this is a abuse of confidence." Thomas Lengfelder, managing director of the hotel and catering association DEHOGA, noted that cafe owners were not allowed to ask customers for formal identification, and said reports of data being used elsewhere would not encourage patrons to obey the rules.

"We can't let someone play fast and loose with that data," he said. "Officials should be well aware of what they are allowed to use and what's not allowed." After a customer at a restaurant in Berlin tested positive for the virus recently, health officials had difficulty tracing some of the other customers because many had either failed to provide their names and numbers or written fake ones.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to bringing back all stranded Indians abroad, Centre tells HC

The Centre on Friday informed the Madras high court that it is committed to bringing back all Tamils stranded aboard in a phased manner. It further undertook to operate as many flights as possible to evacuate the last Indian stranded abroad...

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP fumes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the li...

J-K's Special Secretary of Social Welfare Dept dies of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmirs Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Tasaduq Jeelani on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19. Tasaduq was admitted to the hospital on July 14.Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani passe...

SC grants 3 weeks to states to file response on complying with its directions on migrant labourers' difficulties

The Supreme Court on Friday granted time to the state governments to file a response regarding the compliance of earlier directions issued by the top court relating to miseries and difficulties being faced by migrant labourers across the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020