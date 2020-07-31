Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

Google had previously said in May that three states - Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina - would be launching apps using the exposure notification tool.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:37 IST
Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and territories, representing about 45% of the country's population, are "exploring" contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple Inc. In addition, the company said public health authorities in 16 countries and regions outside the United States had launched apps using the Apple-Google tool. They include Austria, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Gibraltar, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Northern Ireland, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Uruguay.

The technology enables app users to track encounters with other people through Bluetooth signals and anonymously notify contacts if they later become infected with the virus. Google had previously said in May that three states - Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina - would be launching apps using the exposure notification tool. But South Carolina lawmakers halted the release of the state's app last month, while Alabama officials are still weighing the launch of their completed app. North Dakota's app has yet to launch.

On Friday, Google said the first of the U.S. apps would be released in the "coming weeks." It added that its system with Apple now enables apps launched by different countries to talk to each other, allowing contact-logging to continue even when users cross borders.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark; death toll mounts to 177

Odishas COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark on Friday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said. The fre...

Case of Islamic State recruit's UK citizenship goes to Supreme Court

The UK Supreme Court will examine the case of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State, after the government appealed against a court decision to allow her to return to Britain to fight for her citizenshi...

Report: Kings player to be cleared after inconclusive test

An unidentified Sacramento Kings player who registered an inconclusive test result earlier this week is expected to be cleared to play in Friday nights game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN. The player had a false positive c...

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Armys acts of aggression in Indias Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control LAC, alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020