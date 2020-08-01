Mexico eclipses Britain with third highest coronavirus death toll

Left Menu
Mexico surpassed Britain as the country with the third-highest coronavirus death toll on Friday, as the pandemic reaches new milestones in Latin America and threatens to disrupt efforts to reopen the region's reeling economies. The record places Mexico behind Brazil, Latin America's largest and most populous nation, and the United States.

Mexico surpassed Britain as the country with the third-highest coronavirus death toll on Friday, as the pandemic reaches new milestones in Latin America and threatens to disrupt efforts to reopen the region's reeling economies.

The record places Mexico behind Brazil, Latin America's largest and most populous nation, and the United States. More than 91,000 people have died in Brazil, and the U.S. death toll has topped 152,000. Mexico on Friday recorded 688 fatalities to bring its death toll to 46,688, with 424,637 confirmed cases.

The United Kingdom has recorded 46,204 deaths and 304,793 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Mexican officials say the pandemic is likely far more extensive than official figures reflect.

The rising tolls have cemented Latin America's status as one of the epicenters of the virus. Cases in the region have doubled over the past month to more than 4.7 million infections. Colombia, where lockdowns are planned through the end of August, passed the 10,000 death benchmark on Friday, tallying 10,105 fatalities. The Andean country is expected to reach 300,000 total cases over the weekend.

While the United Kingdom appears to have put the brakes on the virus, the pandemic shows few signs of slowing in Mexico, which has been trying to restart the economy since late May. "We're opening when we're not yet ready to open," said Rosa Maria del Angel, head of Infectomics and Molecular Pathogenesis at Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who angered some health advocates by refusing to wear a mask in public, said on Friday that Mexico plans to go ahead with Independence Day celebrations in the capital's massive Zocalo Square. The Sept. 16 ceremony that celebrates a historic call to revolt known as "El Grito" would be "socially distanced," Lopez Obrador told his daily morning press conference.

"Faced with adversity, with epidemics, with floods, earthquakes, bad governments, we always go out" to celebrate, he said. "Now we're going to continue going out." Lopez Obrador has chastised news organizations for reporting Mexico's rise up the ranks of the global death tally, saying the toll per capita is a fairer representation.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday the capital would remain at the second-highest alert phase for reopening economic and social activities, after last week warning of a possible surge in cases by October. The city could still return to tougher measures, she told reporters. "Let's not get ahead of ourselves."

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Brazil reports over 52,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Brazil reported 52,383 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 2,662,485, Sputnik reported citing the national Ministry of Health. The death toll has risen by 1,212 to 92,475 people within the same period of time,...

Giannis, Bucks top Celtics in return

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 15 rebounds to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to a 119-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday in the teams first game of the NBA restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Antetok...

Brazil judge fines Facebook for not blocking Bolsonaro supporters

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge slapped Facebook with a 1.92 million reais 367,710 fine on Friday for not complying with an order to block globally certain accounts controlled by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro implicated in a fake n...

U.S. records over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy. The United States recorded 1.87 million ne...
