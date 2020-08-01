Left Menu
Development News Edition

High COVID-19 risk among health care workers, especially those from minority backgrounds: Study

New research indicates that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US and the UK, frontline healthcare workers -- particularly those from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds -- faced much higher risks of testing positive for COVID-19 than individuals in the general community.

ANI | Boston | Updated: 01-08-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 07:56 IST
High COVID-19 risk among health care workers, especially those from minority backgrounds: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New research indicates that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US and the UK, frontline healthcare workers -- particularly those from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds -- faced much higher risks of testing positive for COVID-19 than individuals in the general community. The study, which was conducted by a team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), is published in the journal The Lancet Public Health.

Among 2,035,395 individuals in the community and 99,795 frontline healthcare workers who voluntarily used the COVID Symptom Study smartphone app developed by Zoe Global Limited with scientific input from MGH and Kings College London, 5,545 new reports of a positive COVID-19 test were documented between March 24 and April 23, 2020. Frontline healthcare workers had at least a threefold increased risk of COVID-19, after accounting for differences in testing frequency between frontline healthcare workers and the general community. Black, Asian, and minority ethnic healthcare workers appeared to be disproportionately affected, with a nearly twofold higher risk compared with white healthcare workers.

Also, frontline healthcare workers who reported inadequate availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, and gowns, had an especially elevated risk; however, adequate availability of PPE did not seem to completely reduce risk among healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19. "Although it is clear that healthcare workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 have an increased risk of infection, our country continues to face vexing shortages of PPE," said senior author Andrew T Chan, MD, PhD, chief of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit at MGH and director of Cancer Epidemiology at the MGH Cancer Centre. "Our results underscore the importance of providing adequate access to PPE and also suggest that systemic racism associated with inequalities to access to PPE likely contribute to the disproportionate risk of infection among minority frontline healthcare workers."

Dr Chan hopes the study's findings bring greater awareness to the importance of ensuring an equitable supply chain of PPE and of developing additional strategies to protect all frontline healthcare workers. "This study demonstrates how the two major crises that the US faces-- the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism--are inextricably linked and need immediate attention," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

'Baby's diapers are on the way': Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been blessed with a baby boy, seems to be busy with daddy duties and relishing every moment of it. On July 30, Pandya took to the Instagram to share the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him b...

Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis dArnauds three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. dArnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo 1-1 into the gap in right-center ...

Australia's Victoria sees COVID-19 cases drop, still mulling curbs

Australias second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, down by more than a third from Friday, but authorities said they are considering further restrictions as numbers remain worrisome. Three...

DeRozan helps Spurs pull away from Kings

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points -- all but two in the second half -- and added 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs finished with a flurry to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday in the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando in the two team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020