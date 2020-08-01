Left Menu
Development News Edition

PC Sharma tests Covid positive, urges close contacts to quarantine themselves

After being tested positive for COVID-19, Congress leader PC Sharma on Saturday appealed to people who came in his contact to get tested for the virus and also quarantine themselves.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:47 IST
PC Sharma tests Covid positive, urges close contacts to quarantine themselves
Congress leader PC Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After being tested positive for COVID-19, Congress leader PC Sharma on Saturday appealed to people who came in his contact to get tested for the virus and also quarantine themselves. "My corona report has come positive. I am getting admitted to the hospital. People who came in contact with me may please test for COVID-19," Sharma tweeted.

In a self-made video, the Congress leader informed that he is healthy and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves," he said.

Earlier on July 23, PC Sharma had alleged that coronavirus is spreading in the state due to rallies and meetings conducted by the BJP while attacking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government over its inept handling of COVID-19 crisis. "The condition of the state is worrisome and unfortunate. Three months of lockdown, then unlock period, Saturday-Sunday lockdown and now lockdown has been imposed for 10 days. The government has failed in handling coronavirus. There are no beds available in hospitals for COVID patients," Sharma had said.

"They did not control the infection in the beginning. Now we are heading towards community spread. Despite this, BJP leaders are conducting meetings and holding rallies. Coronavirus is also spreading because of this...The government has failed in containing coronavirus spread in Bhopal," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti sales jump 88 pc m-o-m in July to 1.08 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki, the countrys largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 1.08 lakh units in July, marking a growth of over 88 per cent from the previous month but a fall of one per cent year-on-year. It is a clear indication th...

Hyundai Motor India sales drop 28pc in July

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Saturday reported a 28 per cent decline in total sales to 41,300 units in July. The company had sold 57,310 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales last month were at 38,20...

Magic F Isaac stands for anthem

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, an ordained minister, became the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league restarted play Thursday near Orlando. Isaac, who is Black, also was the first NBA player not to...

Pollution matter: SC asks states about arrangements made to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court has asked governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan about the arrangements made by them for preventing stubble burning which is a source of pollution in the region. The apex court h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020