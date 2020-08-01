47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count 89,068

Forty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 3,807 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 89,068

So far, the infection has claimed 1,677 lives in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 89,068, up from Friday's 85,261, Prasad added. Prasad further said 51,354 patients have been discharged after treatment, bringing the number of active cases to 36,037 in the state. He said 93,381 samples were tested on Friday. Till now, over 24.18 lakh samples have been tested in the state, he said.