47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count crosses 89K mark

On Friday, the state's COVID-19 tally stood at 85,261, he said. During a routine meeting at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to make arrangements for additional ventilators at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur and Jhansi Medical College in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. He directed officials to work in a proactive manner to effectively contain the spread of the disease.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:01 IST
Forty-seven more people died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while 3,807 people tested positive for the disease. The infection tally has now climbed to 89,068 and the death toll reached 1,677, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. On Friday, the state's COVID-19 tally stood at 85,261, he said. Prasad said 51,354 more patients have been discharged after treatment, bringing the number of active cases to 36,037. He said 93,381 samples were tested on Friday. Till now, over 24.18 lakh samples have been tested in the state, he said. During a routine meeting at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to make arrangements for additional ventilators at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur and Jhansi Medical College in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

He directed officials to work in a proactive manner to effectively contain the spread of the disease. "As per requirement, additional ventilators should be arranged and provisions of portable ventilators should also be made," he said.

The chief minister also instructed officials to complete the construction of the medical institute for children in Gorakhpur by August 15..

