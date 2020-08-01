Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi conducting sero survey from Aug 1 to 5

The monthly serological survey for COVID-19 started in the national capital on Saturday, said Satyendra Jain, Delhi's Health Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:13 IST
Delhi conducting sero survey from Aug 1 to 5
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar The monthly serological survey for COVID-19 started in the national capital on Saturday, said Satyendra Jain, Delhi's Health Minister.

"Serological Survey for COVID-19 started from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24 per cent of people were found to be positive. This is a technical process but will be conducted across the capital. Now we want to see how much difference it has made after one or one and a half months," said Jain. In the serological survey, blood samples of the people are taken to check for the presence of antibodies for COVID-19 in their body. If the report comes positive for antibodies, it proves that those patients had been infected but have been cured of the viral infection.

According to officials, the second serological survey will be conducted in all 11 districts of Delhi from August 1 till August 5. Dr Kusum Arora, in-charge of the survey in the Model Town area of North District, said "We take care of hand-washing, hygiene, social distancing and bio-medical medical wastes while conducting the survey. The team conducts the survey under the supervision of a doctor. All the persons giving samples fill a consent form containing all the information related to the sample survey."

Dr Arora said the team will take at least 40 samples from the Model Town area. "We will take 35 to 40 samples of different age groups in Model Town. Under this, 25 per cent of the samples will be taken from children below 18 years and about 25 per cent of the samples will be taken from people over the age of 50. About 50 per cent of the samples will be obtained from people between 18 and 50 years of age," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister's (CMO) office said that the survey will aid the government to tailor its strategy to changing circumstances "On the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has begun monthly sero-survey in the city from today. The survey conducted in June showed 24 per cent Delhi residents have developed antibodies. This will aid the government to tailor its strategy to changing circumstances," the Delhi CMO tweeted.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), sero-surveys help to understand the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection including asymptomatic individuals. Depending upon the level of sero-prevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had on Wednesday said that the government has decided to conduct sero-surveillance every month in a bid to break the COVID-19 chain and contain the spread of infection.

While 23.48 per cent population is affected with coronavirus in the national capital as per the findings revealed by the Delhi's sero-survey, at least 77 per cent population is still vulnerable to catch the infection, the Union Health Ministry had said on July 21. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MoS Home reviews medical facilities, patient wards in COVID-19 hospitals in Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday inspected the medical facilities and patient wards in COVID-19 hospitals in Hyderabad. The minister first visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences TIMS in Gachib...

Tennis-WTA says Palermo Ladies Open will go on after player tests positive

A player set to participate in the Palermo Ladies Open starting on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19 but the event which marks the return of the professional tennis season will continue as planned, the WTA said on Saturday. The WTA di...

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the state later in the day before traveling up the eastern U.S. seaboard. Isaias was carrying...

'Laughed, sobbed, fell in love': Sushmita Sen praises Vidya Balan for 'Shakuntala Devi'

Vidya Balans latest movie Shakuntala Devi has been receiving positive reviews since its release. Joining the clan now is actor Sushmita Sen, who on Saturday appreciated Balan and the entire team of the flick for their wonderful work. Helmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020