COVID-19 infected woman gives birth to twins in Ballari

A pregnant womaninfected with COVID-19 in Ballari district gave birth to twinson Saturday, which is the first in the state, health officialssaid

The woman gave birth to a boy and girl at 8.35 am, theysaid, adding that the newborns and the mother are healthy

Dr N Basareddy did the surgery on the pregnant womanand ensured safe delivery of the infants.