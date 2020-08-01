COVID-19 infected woman gives birth to twins in Ballari

COVID-19 infected woman gives birth to twins in BallariPTI | Ballari | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:41 IST
A pregnant womaninfected with COVID-19 in Ballari district gave birth to twinson Saturday, which is the first in the state, health officialssaid
The woman gave birth to a boy and girl at 8.35 am, theysaid, adding that the newborns and the mother are healthy
Dr N Basareddy did the surgery on the pregnant womanand ensured safe delivery of the infants.PTI COR GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME
