Left Menu
Development News Edition

Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies

Still, she was left unable to eat solid food, breathe on her own, or smell. In December 2008, Dr Maria Siemionow led a team of doctors in a 22-hour operation to replace 80% of Culp's face with bone, muscles, nerves, skin and blood vessels from a donor, Anna Kasper.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:27 IST
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies

Connie Culp, the recipient of the first partial face transplant in the US, has died at 57, almost a dozen years after the groundbreaking operation. The Cleveland Clinic, where her surgery had been performed in 2008, said Saturday that Culp died Wednesday at the Ohio clinic of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant.

Dr Frank Papay, who is the chair of Cleveland Clinic's dermatology and plastic surgery institute and was part of Culp's surgical team, called her “an incredibly brave, vibrant woman and an inspiration to many." “Her strength was evident in the fact that she had been the longest-living face transplant patient to date," Papay said in a statement. “She was a great pioneer and her decision to undergo a sometimes-daunting procedure is an enduring gift for all of humanity.” Culp's husband shot her in the face in 2004 in a failed murder-suicide attempt for which he was imprisoned for seven years. The blast destroyed her nose, shattered her cheeks and shut off most of her vision. Her features were so gnarled that children ran away from her and called her a monster, The Associated Press previously reported. Culp underwent 30 operations to try to fix her face. Doctors took parts of her ribs to make cheekbones and fashioned an upper jaw from one of her leg bones. She had countless skin grafts from her thighs. Still, she was left unable to eat solid food, breathe on her own, or smell.

In December 2008, Dr Maria Siemionow led a team of doctors in a 22-hour operation to replace 80% of Culp's face with bone, muscles, nerves, skin and blood vessels from a donor, Anna Kasper. It was the fourth face transplant in the world, though the others were not as extensive. After the operation, her expressions were a bit wooden and her speech was at times difficult to understand, but she could talk, smile, smell and taste her food again. In 2011, Siemionow said Culp had “a normal face" after doctors refined the droopy jowls and extra skin they purposely left to make checkup biopsies easier.

“She's smiling, she's perfect. When she jokes, she kind of flickers her eyes. Her face is vivid. You can see emotions,” Siemionow said. Also in 2011, a Texas man severely disfigured in a power line accident underwent the nation's first full face transplant.

Culp made several television appearances and become an advocate for organ donation. Two years after her operation, Culp met with the family of Kasper, the donor, who had died of a heart attack. Culp told The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: “They're just really nice people.” Kasper's 23-year-old daughter, Becky Kasper, said she could see part of her mother in Culp, though their bone structures were different. “I can definitely see the resemblance in the nose,” she said. “I know she's smiling down on this, that she's very happy.”

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar seeks spending details of Bengal's mega business summit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit, an event the Mamata Banerjee government has been organising each year since 2015 to attract investments to th...

NHL-No player protests as NHL makes return

The National Hockey League returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or any other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports.As the New York Rangers an...

Attempt to draw Manmohan in 'introspection' debate reprehensible: Cong leader Satav

Under attack for his remarks at a meeting of the Congresss Rajya Sabha MPs, party leader Rajeev Satav on Saturday said the malicious attempt to draw former prime minister Manmohan Singh into the introspection debate is reprehensible. After ...

Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from Aug. 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020