Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown - media

Australia's Victoria state will toughen its social distancing measures in the coming days as the country's second-most populous state struggles to contain the novel coronavirus, media reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-08-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 05:19 IST
Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown - media

Australia's Victoria state will toughen its social distancing measures in the coming days as the country's second-most populous state struggles to contain the novel coronavirus, media reported on Sunday. Victoria's capital of Melbourne is already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order and reported record numbers of new infections last week. Authorities warned of more restrictions ahead.

Melbourne newspapers reported that plans going into effect on Wednesday would restrict movement for six weeks and close all but essential businesses. Australia has fared far better than many other countries in keeping the coronavirus from spreading, at a high economic cost. The country has recorded around 17,300 cases total and 200 deaths, but the recent surge in Victoria has proven difficult to contain.

At present, Melbournians are allowed to go out for work, essential shopping, medical care and exercise, but under the new restrictions they would have to stay within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of their homes, with only one person from each household allowed to go to grocery shopping. The measures would limit public transport options and restaurants, which allow now for delivery and take-away options would be limited to contactless pick-up orders, the newspapers reported.

Movement restrictions and business operations would also be limited in the rest of the state, but not to the same level as in Melbourne. The Age newspaper reported, citing sources, that Victoria officials and politicians worked late into Saturday on the details of the next stage of the restrictions, which could be announced Sunday or Monday.

The state's media office was not immediately available to comment, but Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews was expected to hold his daily briefing later on Sunday.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks seek depth, Rockets better defense in clash

For as much as the Milwaukee Bucks prowess is linked to the incomparable talents of MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo, the foundation of their juggernaut status is built on depth. The Bucks 54-12 were not at full strength in their 119-1...

More Cardinals test positive; series vs. Brewers PPD

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 on preliminary exams, forcing the postponement of the weekends series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Saturdays game was postponed not long before th...

Manfred: 'No reason to quit now' after postponements

Commissioner Rob Manfred said there is no reason to quit now despite a wave of postponements due to positive coronavirus tests in the early going of the 60-game season. We are playing, Manfred told ESPNs Karl Ravech on Saturday. The players...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Thousands march in Berlin against coronavirus curbsThousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020