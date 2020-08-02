Left Menu
Bangladesh records 886 new COVID-19 cases; conducts lowest number of daily tests in three months

Bangladesh recorded 886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in 85 days, as the number of daily sample tests hit a three-month low on Eid-ul-Azha, health officials said on Sunday. The detection of 886 new patients -- the lowest tally since May 9 -- pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 240,746, Sultana said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:36 IST
Representative image

Bangladesh recorded 886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in 85 days, as the number of daily sample tests hit a three-month low on Eid-ul-Azha, health officials said on Sunday. Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across the country on Saturday. However, in some parts it was celebrated on Friday in conformity with Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries.

Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, in her daily virtual health bulletin said 3,213 samples were collected from suspected COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours. With 886 of the tests coming back positive, the detection rate of new patients in the last 24 hours stood at only 24.05 per cent, she said. Earlier on April 26, the lowest 3,476 tests were conducted in a 24-hour span.

Till date, 1,189,295 tests have been conducted in the country. The detection of 886 new patients -- the lowest tally since May 9 -- pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 240,746, Sultana said. On May 9, Bangladesh reported 636 coronavirus cases. The death toll also rose to 3,154 on Sunday with 22 more people succumbing to the deadly disease in the past 24 hours, she said. Of the 22 deceased, 17 were men and five women. They were aged between 31and 80 years, Sultana said. So far, 136,839 patients - 56.84% of all infected - have fully recovered across the country, she said.

