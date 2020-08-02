Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganjam death toll mounts to 103, tally rises to 10,992

In the month of July, Ganjam district had reported 8,892 COVID-19 cases, sources added. While the death toll in the entire state stands at 197, Ganjam alone accounted for 103 deaths, the official said. Several patients alleged could not get proper treatment in the COVID hospital for which some of them died, alleged said BJPs former district president Kanhu Charan Pati.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:59 IST
Ganjam death toll mounts to 103, tally rises to 10,992
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday crossed the 100-mark with four more persons succumbing to the virus, while 320 new cases pushed the coronavirus count to 10,992, an official said. The total fatalities in the district now stand at 103 with the death of four persons, including two females of 94 and 45-year-old and two males of 57-year-old, the official said.

While the district reported its first COVID 19 case on May 2, the first death case was reported on May 6, when a person from Polasra block died in a quarantine centre. The district recorded 14 deaths by the end of June, while at least 80 persons lost their lives during treatment in COVID hospital in the month of July.

Nine persons died in the first two days of the current month, sources said. In the month of July, Ganjam district had reported 8,892 COVID-19 cases, sources added.

While the death toll in the entire state stands at 197, Ganjam alone accounted for 103 deaths, the official said. "The entire district is under the grip of panic as people die on a daily basis," said Gopal Krushna Reddy, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

District administration and health experts, however, said that high incidents of death in Ganjam is due to hiding of symptoms and delayed arrival at the hospital. "The doctors could not get sufficient time when a person is rushed to the hospital in critical condition," said Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. Most of the deceased had rushed to hospital in critical condition, he said.

"When a patient is under the observation of the doctors from its early stage, the chances of survival of the patients is more," said Sunil Kumar Kotta, a private practitioner. "We have advised the patients to rush to the hospital early," he added. As fear-psychosis was one of the causes for the patients reluctant to visit the hospital, district administration needs to work out the strategy to build confidence among them, suggested Jayant Kumar Mohapatra, former vice-chancellor, Berhampur University.

Opposition BJP and Congress leaders alleged that patients died due to lack of proper treatment. Several patients alleged could not get proper treatment in the COVID hospital for which some of them died, alleged said BJPs former district president Kanhu Charan Pati. Meanwhile, the state government has opened two more dedicated COVID Hospitals in Ganjam and also started plasma therapy for the treatment of critical patients.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Brij Kshetra's brick to be used during Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

A brick made of Brij area soil will be among the bricks to be used for bhoomi pujan on August 5 for the grand temples construction in Ayodhya, said Saurabh Gaur, president of Vrindavan-based Dharam Raksha Sangh DRS. While speaking to ANI, G...

McCray second Jaguars defensive player to opt out

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, the second Jacksonville player to do so. Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.With the heal...

Israel's Netanyahu condemns protests against him, criticises media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck back on Sunday at demonstrations calling for his resignation, accusing protesters of trampling democracy and the Israeli media of encouraging them. Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a fifth term in May...

U.S. Congress in position to spend big on coronavirus relief -Fed official

The U.S. Congress is in position to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts because the nations budget gap can be financed without relying on foreign borrowing, given how much Americans are saving, a top Federal Reserve official said on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020