Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Honduras will extend its coronavirus curfew for another week through to Aug. 9. ASIA-PACIFIC * India's interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the country's daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday. * The Hong Kong government's decision to postpone an election for the city's legislature by a year may be unlawful, the city's bar association said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's second-biggest city, Melbourne, announced fresh restrictions on industries including retail and construction in a bid to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus, while Britain sought to expand testing and boost vaccine development.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Millions of tests able to detect the coronavirus within 90 minutes will be rolled out in Britain, the health minister said on Monday, after criticism there has not been enough testing, especially in nursing homes.

* Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd will supply millions of doses of multiple coronavirus vaccines to Britain, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. * The British government will act if the virus spreads through London as it has done in other parts of the country, junior business minister said.

* Mandatory testing of travellers returning to Germany from high-risk countries will take effect this week, the health minister said. * Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten is halting all its so-called expedition cruises following an outbreak on one of its vessels last week.

* Cyprus will introduce compulsory testing for all arrivals from Greece from Aug. 6. * Kosovo's prime minister said on Sunday he had contracted COVID-19 and would self-isolate at home for two weeks.

AMERICAS * White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic about reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the pandemic.

* Argentina broke past 200,000 cases on Sunday and Colombia set a daily record as grim milestones topple in Latin America, pushing the world's worst-affected region towards a combined 5 million cases. * Honduras will extend its coronavirus curfew for another week through to Aug. 9.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the country's daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday.

* The Hong Kong government's decision to postpone an election for the city's legislature by a year may be unlawful, the city's bar association said. * China said 36 of its new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including 28 in the Xinjiang region, while another seven were imported infections involving travellers from abroad.

* The Philippines will reimpose a stricter lockdown in and around the capital as it struggles to contain infections that have jumped to more than 100,000 cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Flights between Turkey and Iraq have been suspended because of rising infections in Turkey, Iraq's Aviation Authority said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks began August cautiously as U.S. lawmakers struggled to agree on the next round of coronavirus aid, though a squeeze on crowded short positions left the dollar clinging to a tentative bounce. * Asia's factory pain continued to ease in July with contraction slowing in big export-reliant nations, adding to hopes the region is steadily emerging from the pandemic.

* France will push for financial sanctions under the EU's 750 billion euro ($880 billion) recovery fund against states that undermine fundamental human rights, its junior European affairs minister told the Financial Times. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Ramakrishnan M; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports 21 new coronavirus infections

Vietnam reported 21 more novel coronavirus infections late on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 642. All of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new coronavirus epicentre where Vietnam more than a week ago dete...

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS2 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-HOSPITAL-MIN Ktaka CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days Medical Education Minister Bengaluru All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the la...

Prasad self-isolates; says he met Amit Shah on Saturday evening

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he has gone into self-isolation for a few days as per protocol, since he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. Shah, on Sunday, had said he had tested positive...

UPDATE 1-There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020