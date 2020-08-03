Australia's second-biggest city, Melbourne, announced fresh restrictions on industries including retail and construction in a bid to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus, while Britain sought to expand testing and boost vaccine development.

EUROPE * Millions of tests able to detect the coronavirus within 90 minutes will be rolled out in Britain, the health minister said on Monday, after criticism there has not been enough testing, especially in nursing homes.

* Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd will supply millions of doses of multiple coronavirus vaccines to Britain, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. * The British government will act if the virus spreads through London as it has done in other parts of the country, junior business minister said.

* Mandatory testing of travellers returning to Germany from high-risk countries will take effect this week, the health minister said. * Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten is halting all its so-called expedition cruises following an outbreak on one of its vessels last week.

* Cyprus will introduce compulsory testing for all arrivals from Greece from Aug. 6. * Kosovo's prime minister said on Sunday he had contracted COVID-19 and would self-isolate at home for two weeks.

AMERICAS * White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic about reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the pandemic.

* Argentina broke past 200,000 cases on Sunday and Colombia set a daily record as grim milestones topple in Latin America, pushing the world's worst-affected region towards a combined 5 million cases. * Honduras will extend its coronavirus curfew for another week through to Aug. 9.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the country's daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday.

* The Hong Kong government's decision to postpone an election for the city's legislature by a year may be unlawful, the city's bar association said. * China said 36 of its new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including 28 in the Xinjiang region, while another seven were imported infections involving travellers from abroad.

* The Philippines will reimpose a stricter lockdown in and around the capital as it struggles to contain infections that have jumped to more than 100,000 cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Flights between Turkey and Iraq have been suspended because of rising infections in Turkey, Iraq's Aviation Authority said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks began August cautiously as U.S. lawmakers struggled to agree on the next round of coronavirus aid, though a squeeze on crowded short positions left the dollar clinging to a tentative bounce. * Asia's factory pain continued to ease in July with contraction slowing in big export-reliant nations, adding to hopes the region is steadily emerging from the pandemic.

* France will push for financial sanctions under the EU's 750 billion euro ($880 billion) recovery fund against states that undermine fundamental human rights, its junior European affairs minister told the Financial Times. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Ramakrishnan M; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Robert Birsel)