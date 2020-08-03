MP: Centenarian woman cancer patient recovers from COVID-19
Before Chauhan, a 95-year-old woman had recovered from the COVID-19 disease in Indore in May. As of Monday, the COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh stood at 34,285, officials said..PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:17 IST
A 103-year-old woman suffering from cancer has recovered from the COVID-19 disease in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district after undergoing treatment at her home for 14 days, a government official said on Monday. The patient Rukmini Chauhan, a resident of Barwah town, had tested positive for the viral infection on July 21, said Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Anuj Karkhur.
As she did not display any symptoms of the respiratory disease, we treated her in home isolation, he said. According to family members of Chauhan, she is 103-year-old and has been battling cancer since the last five years, the BMO said.
"Given her medical history, we took special care of the elderly women," he added. Chauhan was declared COVID-19 free earlier in the day.
Dr Karkhur said Chauhan's grandson was found coronavirus positive last month, and there is a strong possibility that she contracted the infection from him. Before Chauhan, a 95-year-old woman had recovered from the COVID-19 disease in Indore in May.
As of Monday, the COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh stood at 34,285, officials said..
