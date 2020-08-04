Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor says COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, trending down

Until we have a vaccine we are going to be living with this virus." California, the nation's most populous state with some 40 million residents, has recorded a total of 514,901 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 9,388 deaths, according to the governor's office.

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 04-08-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 01:34 IST
California governor says COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, trending down
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The governor of California said on Monday that rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions were all trending down in the state, according to the latest analysis.

Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in a briefing that despite the state's Central Valley agricultural region was still being hit hard by the coronavirus and that the data was not yet enough to consider lifting pandemic restrictions. "This virus is not going away," Newsom said. "Its not going to take Labor Day weekend off Halloween off or the holidays off. Until we have a vaccine we are going to be living with this virus."

California, the nation's most populous state with some 40 million residents, has recorded a total of 514,901 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 9,388 deaths, according to the governor's office. The state has administered more than 8 million tests for COVID-19 and has seen the rate of positive results decline to seven percent over the last 14 days, compared to 7.5 percent in the previous two weeks.

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: Top Indian ministers in hospital; UK to roll out millions of rapid COVID tests after criticism and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Teachers in car parades protest reopening U.S. schools while coronavirus lurks

Teachers and support staff at more than 35 school districts across the United States on Monday staged protests over plans to resume in-class instruction while COVID-19 is surging in many parts of the country. The protesters, who formed car ...

Raptors edge Heat behind VanVleet’s career-high 36

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-103 win over the Miami Heat on Monday afternoon in an NBA restart game near Orlando. VanVleet, an undrafted fourth-year pro from Wichita State, made 8-of-16 ...

Israel says it strikes Syria targets in response to border incident

Israeli aircraft attacked military targets in Syria on Monday, an Israeli military statement said, describing the strikes as a response to an attempt by an enemy squad to place a bomb on the border fence.Among targets of the air strikes wer...

Soccer-Cluj win sixth Romanian title after winning unusual playoff

CFR Cluj clinched their third successive Romanian title on Monday after coming from behind to beat Universitatea Craiova 3-1 in a playoff which decided the countrys representative in the Champions League. The Romanian federation FRF said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020