Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Healthcare worker dies due to COVID-19 days after giving birth

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:01 IST
Kenya: Healthcare worker dies due to COVID-19 days after giving birth
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MOH_Kenya)

Health Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has said that healthcare worker who has succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya had died days after giving birth, according to a news report by Capital FM.

She was identified as Marian Awuor Adumbo who worked at Rachuonyo Sub-County Hospital.

The number of healthcare workers who have succumbed to coronavirus in the country rose to eight on August 4, after a nurse died in Kisii County,

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the Ministry of Health, I want to send our sincere condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace," Aman said, during a regular press briefing on COVID-19.

The 32-year-old nurse succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday, a week after successfully delivering her baby at the Kisii Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"Her death brings to a total number of 8 healthcare workers that we have lost to the disease," Dr. Aman said.

Kisii County Director of Public Health Richard Ongware has said the nurse died after her lungs collapsed due to the effects of COVID-19.

"Her newborn is very much okay and he has tested negative on several tests," he said.

Ongware said the patient gave birth normally to a baby boy weighing 1.7 kilograms. The baby was put in an incubator for monitoring.

He said the nurse contracted the virus at 33 weeks of pregnancy before she started experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, including difficulty in breathing.

The first medical doctor to succumb to the virus was Dr. Doreen Lugaliki.

On Sunday, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) asked the government to pay nurses an Sh20,000 monthly permanent risk allowance for their contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

The union's Secretary-General Seth Panyako has said that the majority of the nurses who are in the front-line in battling the pandemic have contracted the virus hence the need to consider paying them risk allowance.

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) acting Secretary-General Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda last week became the latest medic to test positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, 544 new coronavirus cases were recorded raising the county's caseload to 22, 597.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Algerian leader secures fugitive officer with Erdogan call, source says

Algerias president phoned his Turkish counterpart last month to secure the return of a fugitive military official who fled Algeria days after its powerful army chief died in December, a top Algerian security source said.Guermit Bounouira wa...

VP Naidu urges judiciary to ensure faster justice by addressing mounting cases

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today expressed concern over the mounting pendency of cases from the Supreme Court to the lower courts and urged the government and the judiciary to ensure faster justice by addressing the issue.Ad...

Google Cloud prepares for Black Friday 'peak on top of peak'

Alphabet Incs Google Cloud unit is poised for a surge in fourth-quarter sales from U.S. retailers, as they brace for record online shopping during the holidays because of COVID-19 lockdowns.Cloud technology, used to host websites and store ...

Civil services exam 2019 results: 829 candidates qualify, Pradeep Singh achieves first rank

A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC announced on Tuesday. Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured the first, second and third posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020