Vietnam's new COVID-19 outbreak started in early July - govt

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:44 IST
Vietnam's recent coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Danang, which led to over 200 cases and eight deaths, appears to have started early in July, the government said on Tuesday, amid concern the virus may have been spreading undetected earlier.

"After having conducted antibody tests on 5,000 samples collected from infected patients and their relatives, it can be concluded that the outbreak appears to have started in early July," Dang Duc Anh, Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said in a government statement.

Vietnam has registered 670 COVID-19 cases with eight deaths. It had gone 100 days without community transmission until the virus resurfaced on July 25 in Danang.

