Spain reports 1,178 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:35 IST
Spain on Tuesday reported 1,178 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of Madrid and Aragon, while the cumulative number of deaths grew by 26, to 28,498. The daily increase in cases was higher than the 968 reported on Monday, when the data did not include information from three regions.

Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased to 302,814 from 297,054, the health ministry said.

