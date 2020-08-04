Chandigarh reports another COVID-19 death

Chandigarh reported another fatality due to COVID-19, while the highest single-day spike of 46 cases took the union territory's infection tally to 1,206, according to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday. As of now, there are 470 active cases here, it said. A 50-year-old corona positive woman succumbed to the infection on Monday at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. She was suffering from severe rheumatic heart disease and she had suffered a cardiac arrest, the bulletin said.

The death toll in the union territory now stands at 20. The fresh cases reported, include a two-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, it said.

New coronavirus cases surfaced in many areas including Ram Darbar, sector 15, sector 36, sector 34, sector 39, sector 48, Dhanas, sector 44, sector 45 and Daria, the bulletin said. Nine more coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in Chandigarh to 715, it said.

A total of 15,116 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 13,833 tested negative while reports in 74 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin..