Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honduras to reopen domestic and international flights in mid-August

"Under strict biosecurity measures, domestic flights will resume on Aug. 10 and international flights will resume on Aug. 17," said Maria Antonia Rivera, minister of economic development, in a virtual presentation. The novel coronavirus has infected 43,794 people in Honduras and killed 1,384 more.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 03:54 IST
Honduras to reopen domestic and international flights in mid-August

Honduras announced Tuesday it will reopen its airports to domestic and international flights in mid-August, after a nearly five-month closure due to the pandemic.

The reopening of the airport terminals is part of the government's efforts to reactivate the economy, which is expected to contract between 7% and 8%, according to the Central Bank of Honduras. "Under strict biosecurity measures, domestic flights will resume on Aug. 10 and international flights will resume on Aug. 17," said Maria Antonia Rivera, minister of economic development, in a virtual presentation.

The novel coronavirus has infected 43,794 people in Honduras and killed 1,384 more. The reopening plan involves 263 municipalities and between 20% and 60% of the labor force, depending on the local impact of coronavirus. Thirty-five municipalities that are considered hardest hit by the pandemic are excluded, and in these areas, residents are only permitted to leave the house to visit banks, pharmacies and supermarkets.

Despite the reactivation of some sectors, the country still has an overnight curfew, and the government has not moved to reactivate public transportation, bars, restaurants, movie theaters, sports events, and schools and universities.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Happy that Delhi's model on fight against Covid0-19 recognized globally, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is glad that the Delhi model of the fight against coronavirus is being recognized across the world. Kejriwal tweeted, Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want ...

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs

Neil Young sued U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign on Tuesday, accusing it of copyright infringement for playing the rockers songs without permission.In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Young objected to...

Soccer-Brentford boss Frank rues fine margins after playoff loss to Fulham

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was left ruing the fine margins in football as his team fell at the final hurdle of the Championship season, losing Tuesdays playoff final 2-1 after extra time to Fulham and missing out on a Premier League pla...

Exxon to suspend company match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources

Exxon Mobil Corp told employees it would begin suspending the employer match to retirement savings plans beginning in early October, said sources who received a message from the company on Tuesday. Given the current business environment, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020