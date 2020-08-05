Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chicago public schools to hold all classes online this fall -local media

The development came shortly after the Chicago Teachers Union threatened a work stoppage if the school system went with its original plan to hold some in-person classes. A Chicago Teachers Union official who asked not to be identified told Reuters on Tuesday afternoon that the union plans to discuss early next week a possible strike vote demanding remote learning.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 05:26 IST
Chicago public schools to hold all classes online this fall -local media

Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest school district in the United States, will hold all classes online this fall for its 350,000 students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday.

School officials are expected to unveil details of their plan as early as Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reported citing unnamed sources. The development came shortly after the Chicago Teachers Union threatened a work stoppage if the school system went with its original plan to hold some in-person classes.

A Chicago Teachers Union official who asked not to be identified told Reuters on Tuesday afternoon that the union plans to discuss early next week a possible strike vote demanding remote learning. It would be the strongest action yet, led by rank-and-file teachers across the nation who have voiced frustration this summer over plans to reopen schools and return to in-person learning in the fall.

School reopenings have also become a white-hot election issue after President Donald Trump demanded a return to in-person learning throughout the country, while Democrats urge remote schooling until COVID-19 case rates flatten. Chicago Public Schools were planning to have students in classrooms for two days week in pods of 15 pupils. Parents can choose to have their student take classes entirely online.

Teachers in Chicago and dozens of other school districts across the U.S. on Monday took part in a day of protest demanding in-person classes not be held until scientific data supports it. If Chicago teachers ultimately strike, it would be their second work stoppage in the last calendar year. In October, the system's 26,000 teachers staged an 11-day walkout over overcrowded classrooms, lack of support staff and pay. To go on strike, the union would need approval from three-quarters of its rank-and-file members.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Marlins finally cleared for (late) return vs. Orioles

It took until after the last minute, but the Miami Marlins finally were cleared to return to the field for a road game Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. The contest, slated for a 735 p.m. ET start, was delayed, reportedly with th...

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

Thailands overall response, and ability to curb infections, has led the World Health Organization WHO to identify Thailand, alongside New Zealand, as a success story in dealing with the pandemic. Of course, that success entirely depends o...

Fine art and face masks: London's Victoria and Albert Museum reopens

Five thousand years of art and design history will be joined by some more modern items when Londons Victoria and Albert VA museum reopens on Thursday - hand sanitiser dispensers and protective screens. Mask-wearing visitors will be allowed ...

FEATURE-'Hey Bro': New Zealand abusers turn activists to stop domestic violence

By Preeti Kannan WELLINGTON, Aug 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Matiu Brokenshire once threw an axe at his partner in anger. Today, the 45-year-old works with a service credited with stopping hundreds of domestic violence cases in New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020