FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:39 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will lead a delegation to Taiwan to meet COVID-19 responders and experts, while a group of state attorneys general urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences' remdesivir.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Britons spent 40% of their waking day watching TV and online video at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in April, regulator Ofcom said.

* Greece's top scientific adviser warned against complacency over risks lurking from the coronavirus after the country reported its highest single-day increase in infections in weeks. * Denmark should not allow nightclubs and music venues to reopen given a recent increase in cases and should pause a planned fourth phase of relaxing lockdown measures, its state epidemiologist said.

AMERICAS * Latin America surpassed Europe on Tuesday to become the region with the highest coronavirus death toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

* An eighth minister in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for the new coronavirus. * U.S. losses from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the pandemic emerged in March, while complaints of COVID-19 scams have at least doubled in most states.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak, while the Queensland state said it would closer its border with New South Wales to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

* South Korean officials are working to keep more than a thousand people displaced by flooding safe and healthy with anti-coronavirus measures in place at crowded shelters. * Sri Lankans go to polls on Wednesday to elect a new parliament in an election that has been twice postponed this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen has reached 500, according to a Reuters tally, although aid organizations say the death toll is probably much higher.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Taiwan provisionally approved the use of dexamethasone, a cheap and widely-used steroid, to treat the new coronavirus.

* The National Institutes of Health said it would launch two trials to evaluate antibody COVID-19 drugs and follow these up with trials for other experimental therapies in patients with the disease. * Novavax Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies against the coronavirus and appears to be safe, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Gold scaled a new high on Wednesday as a weaker dollar and falling bond yields burnished its safe-haven appeal, while shares were mostly lower as investors baulked at the ballooning cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

* Growth in China's services sector slowed in July from a decade high the previous month, as new export business fell and job losses continued, an industry survey showed. * Japan's services sector contracted for a sixth straight month in July, suggesting economic activity remained under pressure.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Ramakrishnan M; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvilla and Rashmi Aich)

