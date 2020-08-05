Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since end-June

Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since end-JuneReuters | Prague | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:04 IST
The Czech Republic reported on Wednesday its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the end of June as a recent uptick in infections stays elevated.
The central European country of 10.7 million recorded 290 new cases on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases detected to 17,286. Of those, 11,812 have recovered and 383 have died of the COVID-19 illness.
