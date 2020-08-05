Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital

Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospitalPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Wednesday discharged from a Bhopal hospital after recovering from COVID-19, an official said. Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to be under home quarantine and self-monitor his health for a week.
Chouhan, 61, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 25, had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, adding he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative. PTI MAS VT VT VT
