Ukraine reports record jump in coronavirus cases

Ukraine recorded a record daily jump of 1,271 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the council of security and defence said. The number of infections has increased sharply in Ukraine in the past two months as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:20 IST
Representative image

Ukraine recorded a record daily jump of 1,271 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the council of security and defence said.

The number of infections has increased sharply in Ukraine in the past two months as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen. Health minister Maksym Stepanov urged people to obey broader restrictions that are still in place.

"Ukrainians, the fight against coronavirus is impossible without you. The rules are very simple - the use of masks, antiseptics and a distance of 1.5 meters. Following these simple rules significantly reduces the risk of disease," Stepanov told a televised briefing. The total number of cases rose to 75,490, including 1,788 deaths and 41,527 recovered as of Aug. 5.

