Goa: Margao COVID hospital incharge removed for 'negligence'

The official said the government decided to transfer Dr Almeida from Margao facility, after she was found to be negligent in her work. Pratima Coutinho, president of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, had alleged earlier that conditions at the hospital were worsening.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:07 IST
The Goa government has removed the incharge of the COVID hospital in Margao amid allegations of poor upkeep of the facility, an official said on Wednesday. State Health department on Tuesday transferred Dr Ira Almeida, who was heading the facility, and handed over the charge to senior doctor from Goa Medical College Dr Uday Kakodkar.

Dr Almeida has also been relieved of the charge as Medical Superintendent of Hospicio Hospital, a sub-district hospital in Margao town, the official said. She has been replaced by senior surgeon Dr Deepa Correia.

The 170-bed hospital in Margao was set up with all necessary amenities required to treat patients from across the state. The official said the government decided to transfer Dr Almeida from Margao facility, after she was found to be negligent in her work.

Pratima Coutinho, president of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, had alleged earlier that conditions at the hospital were worsening. A patient admitted at the hospital had escaped last week but he was handed back to authorities by alert citizens in Margao.

Both Dr Almeida and state health minister Vishwajit Rane were unavailable for comments. As of August 4, Goa's COVID-19 case count stood at 7,000, of which 1,901 are active patients.

