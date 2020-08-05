Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since end-June

The Czech Republic reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the end of June on Wednesday as a recent uptick in infections persisted. The central European country of 10.7 million recorded 290 new cases on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases detected to 17,286.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:56 IST
Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since end-June
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the end of June on Wednesday as a recent uptick in infections persisted.

The central European country of 10.7 million recorded 290 new cases on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases detected to 17,286. Of those, 11,812 have recovered and 383 have died of COVID-19. Almost a quarter of the new cases, 77, were in the eastern region of Moravia-Silesia, bordering Poland, where many cases recently appeared among miners and their families.

The overall number of active cases reached 5,091. Some epidemiologists have suggested that the virus has weakened, pointing to a relatively low number of people being hospitalised, currently totalling 123. Also, the daily number of those who died in connection with the coronavirus has been below five since May 20.

However, health officials have cautioned that some measures taken to curb the illness are likely to return after the summer holidays when cities will be more crowded and the flu season will arrive. Prague chief public health officer Zdenka Jagrova told daily paper Pravo that people in the capital will definitely be required to wear face masks again at some point inside public spaces such as shopping malls and on public transport.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Disney takes $5 billion hit but pandemic impact not as bad as feared

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday avoided the unmitigated disaster some investors feared as it eked out an adjusted profit amid the coronavirus pandemic that shut down parks, movie theaters and sporting events across the globe. Disneys quarterly pr...

Neena Gupta channels 'self' love in latest Instagram post

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday treated her fans with a picture as the actor channelled some self-love. Sitting on a couch amid one fine morning in her holiday home Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand - the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor post...

Man killed, another injured during roadside robbery in Delhi

A man was killed and another injured during a robbery on their way home from their workplace in west Delhis Tilak Nagar, police said Wednesday. Ranjan, 25, suffered injury in his right thigh and was declared brought dead at DDU hospital, wh...

US STOCKS-Disney's surprise profit bolsters futures ahead of economic data

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday after Disney squeezed out a quarterly profit despite taking a 5-billion charge due to the pandemic, while investors awaited data on private payrolls and the service sector to gauge the countrys economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020