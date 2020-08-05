Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Do you really need to party?' WHO asks world's youth

Even in Geneva, where the global U.N. health body is based, cabarets and clubs were closed last week after evidence that nearly half of new cases were coming from there. "Younger people also need to take on board that they have a responsibility," said WHO emergencies chief and father-of-three Mike Ryan in an online discussion.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:18 IST
'Do you really need to party?' WHO asks world's youth

Young people must curb their party instincts to help prevent new outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) pleaded on Wednesday.

Tired of lockdowns and eager to enjoy the northern hemisphere summer, young people in some countries have been contributing to resurgences by gathering again for parties, barbecues and holidays. Even in Geneva, where the global U.N. health body is based, cabarets and clubs were closed last week after evidence that nearly half of new cases were coming from there.

"Younger people also need to take on board that they have a responsibility," said WHO emergencies chief and father-of-three Mike Ryan in an online discussion. "Ask yourself the question: do I really need to go to that party?" Young people are less likely to suffer a severe form of the respiratory disease than their parents or grandparents, but the proportion of those infected aged 15-24 has risen three-fold in about five months, WHO data shows.

Ryan said young people were often reticent in giving their details or disclosing friends' names to contact tracers. "It's tough but it is what is needed to stop the virus," he said. Swiss newspapers said that in one night club in Zurich from which cases emerged recently, partygoers had given fake names including "Donald Duck" .

As well as reducing risks to others, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said young people should be careful as even a mild version of the disease might have long-term consequences.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

LPG cylinders delivered at doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid COVID-19 spread:Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday said it has delivered Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at the doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid the spread of Coronavirus in the state taking all precautions and strictly following the guidelines issued by the ...

Sistema Business Scalerator's entire team to join Inditrade Augmentor

Financial services firm Inditrade Capital Group has said the entire team of Sistema Business Scalerator would join Inditrade Augmentor as the companys third-party distribution arm to boost its growth aspirations. Sistema Business Scalerator...

Rains continue in south Bengal districts

Rains continued in the south Bengal districts on Wednesday with a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure has become well marked over northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha and West Bengal coasts, triggering wide...

Police opposes in HC setting up of SIT, committee on Jamia violence

The police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court setting up of an SIT or a Commission of Inquiry CoI to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university in December last year, saying it would amount to supplanting the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020