Left Menu
Development News Edition

With no nationwide rule, Amsterdam insists on virus masks

The City of Amsterdam on Wednesday began ordering use of face masks in crowded areas such as its "Red Light" prostitution district, in a drive against the coronavirus that stands in contrast with national policy. Last week the national Dutch government decided not to advise the public to wear masks, saying their effectiveness against the disease has not been proven and they may weaken adherence to social distancing rules.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:00 IST
With no nationwide rule, Amsterdam insists on virus masks

The City of Amsterdam on Wednesday began ordering use of face masks in crowded areas such as its "Red Light" prostitution district, in a drive against the coronavirus that stands in contrast with national policy.

Last week the national Dutch government decided not to advise the public to wear masks, saying their effectiveness against the disease has not been proven and they may weaken adherence to social distancing rules. The World Health Organization has recommended using masks in areas where it is impossible to maintain social distancing since June.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema ordered the measure, in agreement with health authorities, as part of an experiment to see whether they may be effective after all, as some scientific studies have found, her spokesman said. "We do think it can have an immediate effect," Sebastiaan Meijer said. "We want people to wear masks and be aware of the pandemic, so we do think it's going to help stop the virus from spreading."

City workers on Wednesday handed out leaflets to tourists and residents, most of whom do not currently wear masks, explaining the new rules. Failure to wear a mask could lead to a fine of 95 euros ($112). Like other European countries, the Netherlands is facing a spike in coronavirus cases after it eased lockdown measures on July 1. On Tuesday, health authorities reported new cases had doubled in the past week to 2,588, with clusters among young adults and in major cities.

In the past week Amsterdam has ordered the closure of several bars and one strip club where clusters were detected among staff and recent customers. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is cutting short a vacation to address the country on Thursday about the rising cases.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pavlyuchenkova opts out of U.S. Open due to COVID-19 insecurityRussias Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open later...

Spain's Canaries to cover all COVID-related costs for tourists

All Spanish and foreign tourists visiting the Canary Islands will have any potential coronavirus-related costs covered by the regional government, it said on Wednesday, in an attempt to rescue the tourist season after a new spike in infecti...

State Dept says acting IG left to return to private sector

U.S. State Departments Acting Inspector General Stephen J. Akard has left his post and is returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, less than three months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by P...

COVID-19: Monitoring panels submit reports; suggest early recognition, transfer of patients to ICU

Four death monitoring committees constituted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to analyse the high mortality rate in ten COVID-19 hospitals on Wednesday submitted reports suggesting measures like early recognition and transfer of patients t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020