Nagpur detects 269 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 6,752

At least 269 persons testedpositive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district onWednesday, raising the tally to 6,752 in the region, anofficial said

As many as 15 COVID-19 patients died of the infection,taking the toll to 204, the official said

According to a release, 83 patients were dischargedfrom various hospitals in the district, taking the number ofrecoveries to 3,933.