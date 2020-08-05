Nagpur detects 269 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 6,752

Nagpur detects 269 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 6,752PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:02 IST
At least 269 persons testedpositive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district onWednesday, raising the tally to 6,752 in the region, anofficial said
As many as 15 COVID-19 patients died of the infection,taking the toll to 204, the official said
According to a release, 83 patients were dischargedfrom various hospitals in the district, taking the number ofrecoveries to 3,933.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur district