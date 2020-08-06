Former Colombian President Uribe tests positive for coronavirus
Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe has tested positive for the coronavirus, just one day after being placed under house arrest by the Andean country's Supreme Court.Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 01:33 IST
Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe has tested positive for the coronavirus, just one day after being placed under house arrest by the Andean country's Supreme Court. The former president is not displaying symptoms, a member of Uribe's team told Reuters on Wednesday.
Colombia has reported almost 335,000 cases of coronavirus and 11,315 deaths. Uribe was placed under house arrest by the Supreme Court on Tuesday after it concluded there was potential for obstruction of justice to take place while a fraud and witness tampering case continues.
