U.S. Senate's McConnell says the two sides far apart on coronavirus relief

U.S. Senate's McConnell says the two sides far apart on coronavirus reliefReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:15 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the White House and Democratic leaders were far apart in talks on the next coronavirus relief legislation.
"I think both sides want to get to an outcome. That's the good news. The bad news is we're a long way apart," McConnell told Fox News Channel in an interview.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Republican
- Democratic
- Fox News Channel
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What Democrats and Republicans want in the next coronavirus relief package
EXPLAINER-What Democrats and Republicans want in the next coronavirus relief package
House Republicans want Twitter CEO to testify at tech hearing
Trump cancels Republican convention in Florida after coronavirus spike
Trump scraps Jacksonville portion of Republican convention due to virus spike