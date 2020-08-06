Australia expects unemployment to peak at near 10% after COVID-19 shutdowns

Australia expects unemployment to peak at near 10% after COVID-19 shutdownsReuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-08-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 07:29 IST
Unemployment in Australia will peak at about 10% as a result of restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
Australia previously saw unemployment hitting a high of 9.25% this year. But after the country's second-most populous state ordered a six-week lockdown around Melbourne, unemployment will peak at about 10%, Morrison said.
