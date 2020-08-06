Left Menu
Telangana to conduct 40k COVID-19 tests daily

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet which met here on Wednesday discussed threadbare the coronavirus spread, treatment being given to those affected and further strengthening of the public health system, an official release issued Wednesday night said. The Cabinet also decided to act stringently against private hospitals, which were indulging in irregularities while giving treatment to the COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government has decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the State, an official release has said. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet which met here on Wednesday discussed threadbare the coronavirus spread, the treatment is given to those affected, and further strengthening of the public health system, an official release issued Wednesday night said.

The Cabinet also decided to act stringently against private hospitals, which were indulging in irregularities while giving treatment to the COVID-19 patients. "For those offering free medical services in private medical colleges, the government will bear the expenses for medicines, injections, and food...The officials concerned are instructed to conduct 40,000 tests per day," it said.

The Cabinet resolved that those who tested positive would be put in home quarantine with home isolation kits and it was decided to keep 10 lakh home isolation kits ready for the purpose. Urging the people not to get anxious about the virus and rush private hospitals, the cabinet said government hospitals were equipped with all facilities, medicines, expert doctors and the patients should utilize these services.

"The Cabinet also made it clear that the government is ready to spend any amount of money to ensure medicines, equipment, and facilities in the government hospitals," it said. The government decided to make available to the needy, in all the government hospitals, the availability of Remdesivir, Low Molecular weight Heparin, Dexamethasone injections, Favipiravir tablets, other medicines, PPE Kits, and testing kits abundantly.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will conduct a videoconference on Thursday with the Collectors and find out their requirements for their respective districts and take necessary decisions.

