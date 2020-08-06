Left Menu
Development News Edition

Windsor Castle opens terrace garden for first time in 40 years

The gardens were later extensively remodelled by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the 19th century, although Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is responsible for the current appearance of the garden dating from 1971. During World War Two the garden was completely dug up in order to plant vegetables, Williams said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:31 IST
Windsor Castle opens terrace garden for first time in 40 years
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Windsor Castle, one of the official residences of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is to open its East Terrace Garden to the public for the first time in more than 40 years.

Visitors to the castle, where the queen spent the last few months during Britain's lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic before traveling to Scotland, will be able to tour the garden, created in the 1820s, on weekends during August and September. Today it features 3,500 rose bushes planted around a central fountain. It boasts a colorful history having served different monarchs' tastes through the centuries.

It was initially planned to create a pleasing view from the royal apartments along the eastern facade of the castle. "The first garden built here was created in 1824 during the reign of George IV. But before that, in the Middle Ages, it would have been the defensive ditch," said Richard Williams, Learning Curator at Windsor Castle.

"To protect the castle walls, Charles II in the 17th century created this terrace that we're standing on and also put in bowling lawns because he really enjoyed bowling," he added. The gardens were later extensively remodeled by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the 19th century, although Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is responsible for the current appearance of the garden dating from 1971.

During World War Two the garden was completely dug up in order to plant vegetables, Williams said. "There were two separate plots set aside for the young Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret. They grew sweet corn and tomatoes, beans as well, I think, all as part of the war effort - doing their bit."

Windsor Castle was founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th Century and lies west of London.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital fire: Brave attendant saves three elderly patients

A 25-year-old attendant showed presence of mind and unflinching courage as he saved the lives of three elderly patients from a raging fire that broke out early on Thursday at an Ahmedabad-based hospital, where he works. Eight other patients...

India Angel Fund Invests Rs. 50 Lakhs in Its Third Woman Led Ayurvedic Principles Based Dairy Nutrition Startup G.O.D. Café

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India India Angel Fund invests in its third woman led startu...

Cricket-Vivo withdraws IPL sponsorship, sources say, amid China backlash

Chinas Vivo has pulled out as title sponsor of this years Indian Premier League IPL, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, amid a growing backlash against Chinese companies in India.Smartphone maker Vivo had secured ...

Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week. France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-resc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020