Goa: IMA suggests 250-bed COVID-19 treatment facility at GMCH

Considering the rise in cases of coronavirus in Goa, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suggested that the state government set up a 250-bed COVID-19 block at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), an official said on Thursday. IMA Goa president Dr S Samuel also suggested that ESI Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital in the coastal state, be converted into a care centre with oxygen facility.

The state government must seriously consider setting up a 250-bed COVID-19 hospital block at the GMCH, he said. "This will not only help in good management logistically, but it will also not split the workforce, which is extremely important at a time when there is a scarcity of experts," he said.

ESI Hospital in Margao can be converted into a COVID- 19 care centre with oxygen facilities to treat patients with moderate symptoms and co-morbidities, which can be managed by doctors under health services, the IMA Goa chief added. Apart from this, asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms can be treated in home quarantine with IMA doctors' support through phone calls or at primary COVID-19 care centres managed by nursing staff.