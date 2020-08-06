Dutch health authorities report 601 new coronavirus cases in past day

Dutch health authorities report 601 new coronavirus cases in past dayReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:19 IST
A surge in coronavirus cases in the Netherlands continued on Thursday, health authorities said, rising to 601 cases in the past 24 hours from 427 cases a day earlier.
The National Institute for Health reported the newest numbers in a daily update. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has cut short a vacation to address the public later on Thursday about the increase in cases.
