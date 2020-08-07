Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico business lobby blasts state's ban on junk food for children

Some 75.2% of the population aged 20 or older is either overweight or obese, government data shows, up from 71.3% six years earlier. Health experts have reputedly warned that the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous for people who have underlying health conditions, often linked to excess weight, which is the case for millions of Mexicans.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-08-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 03:46 IST
Mexico business lobby blasts state's ban on junk food for children

Mexican businesses on Thursday lashed out at the congress of one southern state after it voted to ban the sale, distribution and advertising of junk food and sugary drinks to children in an attempt to improve health. Led by the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), Oaxaca's congress became the first in the country to approve such a measure a day earlier.

"Rating foods as good or bad, or resorting to bans, is not the solution," the influential Business Coordinating Council (CCE) said in a statement. "This measure, in addition to not generating real actions to attack the root problem, damages the value chains in the midst of a pandemic crisis, particularly small businesses."

Mexico's economy was already in a mild recession before many businesses were forced to shut to help curb the spread of the pandemic. The lobby did not propose alternative measures but called for a dialogue with state and federal authorities to find "integrated solutions, based on evidence, and that do not affect the regional economy".

Mexico is now the largest consumer of ultra-processed food in Latin America and the fourth-largest in the world. Some 75.2% of the population aged 20 or older is either overweight or obese, government data shows, up from 71.3% six years earlier.

Health experts have reputedly warned that the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous for people who have underlying health conditions, often linked to excess weight, which is the case for millions of Mexicans. Mexico, which reported its first coronavirus case in February, is on track to surpass 50,000 deaths, the highest after the United States and Brazil.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 mln to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday that will set aside 1.9 billion reais 356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford Univer...

Rockies use long ball to topple Giants

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit home runs and had two hits apiece, while Daniel Murphy also went deep as the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday. Yency Almonte 1-0 pitched an inning of relief for th...

Bucks dispatch Heat to clinch top seed in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday afternoon as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetok...

University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020