Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long-term symptoms likely to be experienced by hospitalised COVID-19 patients identified

The most prevalent symptom was fatigue, the researchers said, adding over 60 per cent of people who had been treated on a ward reported fatigue, and one-third of them described it as moderate or severe. They noted that for patients who had been in intensive care, 72 per cent reported fatigue.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:22 IST
Long-term symptoms likely to be experienced by hospitalised COVID-19 patients identified

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have identified a pattern of longer-term symptoms likely to be experienced by people hospitalised with the COVID-19 infection, which include fatigue, breathlessness, psychological distress and a general decline in quality of life. The study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, found that some patients, particularly those who had been in intensive care, had symptoms associated with cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"COVID-19 is a new illness and we have very little information on longer term problems in individuals after discharge from hospital," Manoj Sivan, Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Leeds in the UK. "The emerging evidence is that for some, the road to recovery may take months and it is vital specialist rehabilitation is on hand to support them. This research gives an important insight into patient needs, and that will help shape services in the community," Sivan said.

The research team followed 100 people recovering from COVID-19, four-to-eight weeks after being discharged from hospital in Leeds. The COVID-19 survivors were divided into two groups: those who had become critically ill and needed intensive care -- 32 people were in this category; and those who were treated on a ward without needing intensive care -- 68 people were in this category.

Patients were contacted by a member of the hospital's rehabilitation team and asked a series of questions about their recovery and symptoms they were still experiencing. The most prevalent symptom was fatigue, the researchers said, adding over 60 per cent of people who had been treated on a ward reported fatigue, and one-third of them described it as moderate or severe.

They noted that for patients who had been in intensive care, 72 per cent reported fatigue. Of those, more than half said it was moderate or severe. The study found that the second most common symptom was breathlessness.

People in both groups said they had feelings of breathlessness which had not existed before they contracted COVID-19, according to the researchers. This was higher in the group that had been the most ill, the intensive care group versus those who had been treated in a ward, they said.

The third most prevalent symptoms, the researchers said were neuropsychological. They found that almost one quarter of the people who had been on a ward and just under a half of the people who had been in intensive care had some of the symptoms of PTSD.

"PTSD symptoms are a well-recognised component of post- intensive care unit syndrome caused by a variety of factors including fear of dying, invasive treatment, pain, delirium, inability to communicate, weakness, immobility, and sensory problems and sleep deprivation," the researchers said. More than two-thirds (68.8 per cent) of patients in the intensive care group and just under half (45.6 per cent) of the other group said their overall quality of life had deteriorated, they noted.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bobby Cannavale joins limited series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Actor Bobby Cannavale has boarded the cast of Hulus upcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. The show, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriartys latest book, also features Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regi...

I'm doing just fine: Michelle Obama after opening up about 'low-grade depression'

Former first lady of America, Michelle Obama has taken it to social media to assure her podcast audience that she is doing just fine following her opening up about dealing with some form of low-grade depression in this weeks episode. Accord...

China sentences Canadian to death after drug trial; Ottawa 'profoundly concerned'

A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian to death on Thursday for making drugs, the third such case in China since Canada detained a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive in 2018. The Canadian, identified as Xu Weihong, was sentenced after a...

Cardinals, finally get back to work, face Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals will return from an eight-day pandemic break to host the division-leading Chicago Cubs on Friday. A COVID-19 outbreak within their roster forced the Cardinals to postpone a series at Milwaukee and home-and-home serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020